Pokemon GO April Fools Research Tasks for 2020

A new Pokemon GO event coinciding with April Fools Day will celebrate Pokemon known to be tricksters.

The event goes live from April 1 at 8:00 a.m. to April 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

As the Pokemon GO April Fools event is going live in certain parts of the world right now, the Silph Road Subreddit has started listing the event exclusive Field Research Tasks for the event. As we learn more about the April Fools Research Tasks, we’ll be sure to update this article.

Here’s the Pokemon GO April Fools Research Tasks and their rewards:

Earn three Candy while Walking with your Buddy – Stunfisk Feed a Berry to your Buddy – Sudowodo Catch three Ditto – Croagunk

Shiny Croagunk will be added with the event going live, according to Niantic, so the Research Task that gives you one will help you find its shiny form. You’ll also find that catching Ditto for that task is a lot easier; not only will it appear more frequently in the wild but the list of Pokemon is can disguise itself as will permanently increase.

In addition to that, Stunfisk will make its debut in the game as the event goes live. You can find Stunfisk in 5 km Eggs, but after the event is over you can only find it in Field Research Tasks or very rarely in the wild according to Niantic. Be sure to find the Field Research Tasks that rewards a Stunfisk.

In addition, Pokemon known to be tricksters such as Gastly, Haunter, Voltorb, Sudowoodo, Aipom, Croagunk and Foongus will appear more frequently in the wild for the duration of the event. You can also find Aipom, Wynaut, Bonsly, Croagunk and Stunfisk more frequently in 5 km Eggs.

Aipom and Croagunk will appear up to five times a day from using GO Snapshot, according to Pokemon GO Hub. You also have a chance of encountering a shiny Croagunk this way, and if it does it will even appear shiny in the overworld according to one user on The Silph Road Subreddit.

In other news, Niantic recently announced plans to enhance Pokemon GO for indoor play to help curb the spread of COVID-19, such as improving Adventure Sync so it works better with indoor movement and activities, allowing players to take on Raid Battles together from home and looking into ways for players to virtually visit different places including a new way to enjoy Pokemon GO Fest from home. Niantic has already updated the game to double the distance you can interact with Gyms from.

Make sure to practice social distancing!

See also: