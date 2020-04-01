Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: April 2020

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for April 2020 and the best counters to use against them.

We used guides from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit to research the best counters to use.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses:

*Chance of being shiny Tier One: Alolan Vulpix* – Machamp, Rampardos, Metagross, Chandelure Timburr – Mewtwo, Moltres, Rayquaza, Togekiss, Gardevoir Tympole – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Klink* – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Cubchoo – Machamp, Rampardos, Metagross, Chandelure Tier Two: Golduck – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Sneasel* – Machamp, Lucario, Rampardos, Scizor, Metagross, Chandelure, Gardevoir Mantine – Raikou, Electivire, Rampardos Glalie – Machamp, Rampardos, Metagross, Chandelure Lumineon – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Tier Three: Alolan Raichu* – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball) Starmie – Giratina (Origin), Gengar, Roserade, Raikou, Electivire, Darkrai Vaporeon – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Crawdaunt – Machamp, Scizor, Pinsir, Roserade, Raikou, Electivire, Gardevoir Abomasnow – Chandelure, Moltres, Entei, Machamp, Rampardos, Pinsir, Metagross Tier Four: Blastoise – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Poliwrath – Honchkrow, Roserade, Sceptile, Raikou, Electrivire, Mewtwo, Gardevoir Alolan Marowak* – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form) Lapras* – Machamp, Lucario, Raikou, Electivire Feraligatr – Raikou, Electivire, Roserade, Sceptile Tier Five: Landorus – Mamoswine, Weavile, Mewtwo (w/ Ice Beam), Kyogre EX Raid: Genesect (According to Niantic) – Chandelure, Entei, Moltres

Niantic just announced an April Fools event for 2020. It will happen from April 1 at 8:00 a.m. to April 7 at 10:00 p.m. local time.

Pokemon known to be tricksters such as Gastly, Haunter, Voltorb, Sudowoodo, Aipom, Croagunk and Foongus will appear more frequently in the wild for the duration of the April Fools event. You can also find Aipom, Wynaut, Bonsly, Croagunk and Stunfisk more frequently in 5 km Eggs.

In addition to that, Stunfisk will make its debut in the game as the event goes live. You can find Stunfisk in 5 km Eggs, but after the event is over you can only find it in Field Research Tasks or very rarely in the wild according to Niantic.

Ditto will appear more frequently in the wild for the duration of the event and the list of Pokemon it can transform into will permanently increasing according to Niantic.

Shiny Croagunk will be added to the game with the April Fools event.

Aipom and Croagunk will appear up to five times a day from using GO Snapshot and getting a photobomb during the event, according to Pokemon GO Hub. You also have a chance of encountering a shiny Croagunk this way, and if it does it will even appear shiny in the overworld unlike most other shiny Pokemon according to one user on The Silph Road Subreddit.

In other news, Niantic recently announced plans to enhance Pokemon GO for indoor play to help curb the spread of COVID-19, such as improving Adventure Sync so it works better with indoor movement and activities, allowing players to take on Raid Battles together from home and looking into ways for players to virtually visit different places including a new way to enjoy Pokemon GO Fest from home. Niantic has already updated the game to double the distance you can interact with Gyms from.

Make sure to practice social distancing!

