Pokemon GO Raid Bosses: March 2020

Here are the Pokemon GO Raid Bosses for February 2020 and the best counters to use against them.

We used guides from GamePress and User JaceMasood on The Silph Road Subreddit to research the best counters to use.

The Raid Bosses were found on The Silph Road.

The list will continue to be updated as the Raid Bosses change in the game.

Here’s the full list of Pokemon GO Raid Bosses:

*Unconfirmed Tier One: *Cranidos – Machamp, Kyogre, Excadrill, Metagross, Roserade *Timburr – Mewtwo, Moltres, Rayquaza, Togekiss, Gardevoir *Dwebble – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre *Klink – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres *Cubchoo – Machamp, Rampardos, Metagross, Moltres Tier Two: *Alolan Graveler – Excadrill, Groudon, Garchomp, Machamp, Kyogre, Sceptile *Alolan Exeggutor – Mamoswine, Glaceon, Weavile, Pinsir, Scizor, Rayquaza, Moltres, Gardevoir *Sneasel – Machamp, Terrakion, Blaziken, Scizor, Metagross, Gardevoir *Mawile – Excadrill, Groudon, Chandelure, Moltres Boldore – Machamp, Kyogre, Excadrill, Metagross, Roserade Tier Three: *Alolan Raichu – Groudon, Darkrai, Gengar, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball) *Onix – Kyogre, Kingler (w/ Crabhammer), Roserade, Sceptile, Machamp, Mamoswine, Metagross *Jynx – Rampardos, Pinsir, Giratina (Origin), Darkrai, Chandelure, Metagross *Aerodactyl – Rampardos, Metagross, Kyogre, Raikou, Mamoswine *Piloswine – Machamp, Kyogre, Hariyama, Kingler (w/ Crabhammer) *Claydol – Giratina, Kyogre, Mamoswine, Darkrai, Scizor, Roserade *Abomasnow – Chandelure, Moltres, Entei, Machamp, Rampardos, Pinsir, Metagross Tier Four: *Golem – Kyogre, Kingler, Roserade, Sceptile *Alolan Marowak – Groudon, Rampardos, Mewtwo (w/ Shadow Ball), Darkrai, Giratina (Origin Form) *Tyranitar – Machamp, Breloom, Excadrill, Metagross, Kyogre, Roserade, Gardevoir *Aggron – Machamp, Breloom, Groudon, Excadrill, Kyogre Tier Five: Thundurus – Rhyperior, Rampardos, Terrakion, Mamoswine, Mewtwo (w/ Ice Beam), Jynx EX Raid: Regigigas – Machamp, Breloom, Hariyama, Blaziken

In other news, Niantic will hold special Raid weekends throughout the whole month of March, according to Niantic. Darkrai will be available from March 6 to 9, Altered Form Giratina from March 13 to 16, Cobalion from March 20 to 23 and Lugia from March 27 to 30. Players will have the chance to catch their shiny forms during those times. In addition, Cobalion and Lugia caught during their times will know an exclusive attack, Sacred Sword for Cobalion and Aeroblast for Lugia.

In addition to the Darkrai Raid weekend, the game will hold a Team GO Rocket takeover event from March 6 to 9. During that time, poison- and dark-type Pokemon along with Pokemon associated with Team GO Rocket will appear more often in the wild. The Raid-exclusive Pokemon Absol will appear in the wild during the event. Then on March 7 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders will be more active.

During the Cobalion Raid weekend, a brand new Special Research quest will become available. In addition, normal-, fire-, water-, electric- and ice-type Pokemon will appear more often in the wild and Nincada will also appear in the wild as well as 5 km Eggs. Karrablast and Shelmet will hatch more often from 5 km Eggs during the event.

Then during the Lugia Raid weekend, Solosis and Gothita will make their debut in the game. Solosis will be available in the wild during the day and Gothita will be available during the evening. Both Pokemon can also be found in 5 km Eggs. Psychic-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, Raids and 2 km Eggs.

