Pokemon Sword & Shield Gigantamax Toxtricity Max Raid End Date

Those out there who are looking to add this Toxtricity to their Sword and Shield rosters don’t have much time left to do so.

This special Pokemon Max Raid differs depending on which version of the game you have. Sword players will face the Amped Form version while the Low Key Form appears in Shield.

If getting this Pokemon is something you want to do, then you’ll only have until March 8 at 7:59 p.m. EST / 3:49 p.m. PST to do so. When that time rolls around, Toxtricity will be leaving its spot in the Max Raid den.

Of course, this means players will still have a few more days to nab this rare Pokemon if they haven’t already, but once it’s gone, that’ll be it.

Toxtricity won’t be the only one leaving the Max Raid battles as Gigantamax versions of Kingler, Grimmsnarl, Orbeetle, and Hatterene will all be disappearing as well.

Unlike Toxtricity, these Pokemon will continue to appear in the game, just with lower spawn rates. This will make it hard for players to come across them, so, like Toxtricity, if you’re planning on adding any of them to your collection, you’ll want to do it fast.

For right now, Nintendo and Game Freak have not yet announced who’ll be taking up the mantle as the next Max Raid opponent, so stay tuned for more news on that front.

One thing’s for certain and it’s that the raids haven’t been nearly as hard since the Mewtwo one, which might be a benefit for many players.

At the very least, these raids have given players access to many Pokemon they wouldn’t otherwise get, and it has allowed them to fill out their Pokedex, which is always a bonus.

Nintendo has been pumping out endgame content for Sword and Shield, so that’s been a really nice bonus for those who were worried about it upon launch.

Pokemon Sword and Shield are out now for Nintendo Switch.