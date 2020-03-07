Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gift Codes For March 2020

There are plenty of Mystery Gift codes up for grabs in March for Pokemon Sword and Shield in March, so make sure you don’t let those slip away as there are a lot of goodies available.

The Mystery Gift is available to all players, so there’s not really any excuse to not claim them. While the February ship has sailed, there are still a lot of gifts to claim in March, so let’s just dive right in.

Before we do that, it’s important for players to know how to claim a Mystery Gift first and foremost.

How to Claim Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Sword & Shield

Claiming a Mystery Gift is extremely simple in Sword and Shield. All you’ll have to do is follow the steps below:

Press X

Navigate to “Mystery Gift” and press A

Select “Get a Mystery Gift”

From here, you’ll have to choose an option depending on how you’re getting a gift. If you’re using any of the codes found in the post here, you’ll want to select the “Get with Code/Password” option.

Once you do this, you’re now ready to enter the code and get some free items.

Pokemon Sword & Shield Mystery Gift Codes March 2020

There are four different codes up for grabs in March for Sword and Shield players, which will all expire on March 30.

Until then, players can enter these codes using the steps above and claim them all immediately.

G1GAGRANF1NALE – 10 Heal Balls

– 10 Heal Balls C0MPET1T10N – Bottle Cap

– Bottle Cap SUPEREFF1CACE – 20 Battle Points

– 20 Battle Points PUNKR0CK – 3 TR94

TR94 is a move called High Horsepower that has a power of 95, accuracy of 95, but just 10 PP.

However, that makes this a very powerful ground-type move that players can get at the very beginning of the game.

The game will actually give players three of them as part of this Mystery Gift, so feel free to teach more than one Pokemon this powerful move.

All in all, it’s a pretty solid month for Sword and Shield fans as they approach the Isle of Armor expansion later this year.