How to Access Your Pre-Order & Deluxe Edition Bonuses in DOOM Eternal

DOOM Eternal is finally here and it’s time to reign down hellfire on those pesky demons. Boasting a lengthy campaign, updated visuals, and a badass new arsenal of weapons, DOOM Eternal offers a lot for fans and veterans alike. Similar to other games, DOOM Eternal has pre-order and Deluxe Edition bonuses. These are cosmetic skins that can be worn in both the single-player campaign or the online multiplayer activity, battle mode. Thankfully, all of the items should be accessible right when you boot up the game. However, I did have an issue where mine didn’t unlock until after I beat the first mission.

Once the items are unlocked, go back to the Main Menu and select Customize. This will bring you to a menu that shows not only the Slayer but all the demons you can play online. Select the Slayer to open up a second tab that shows all his skins, poses, weapons, and sprays. To equip the Demonic Slayer skin just select it here.

For the Throwback Shotgun Weapon Skin, tab over to Weapon Skins via the R1 (PS4)/RB (Xbox One) button. Now select the shotgun, equip the skin, and exit. If you want to put on the Revenant skin, just go back to the menu with all the names and select this demon. The process is exactly the same as the Slayer, so throw on that totally tubular outfit.

As for the Classic Weapon Sound Pack, open up the Main Menu and then Settings. Swap over to the Audio tab with R1 (PS4)/RB (Xbox One). At the very bottom, you’ll see the Sound Packs sub-heading. Now just click the Classic Weapon Sound Pack to turn it on. Now get out there and start slaying some demons!

