How to Get Pretty Good Tools Recipes in Animal Crossing New Horizons

If you want to thrive on the deserted island of Animal Crossing: New Horizons then you’ll want to upgrade your tools. Not only will this ensure they break less, but upgraded gear opens up additional mechanics such as chopping down trees. Tied to Pretty Good Tools Recipes, it may take a little time before these items become available if you’re just starting out. Remember, everything moves in real-time so don’t expect to have access to these right away unless you have a lot of time to kill.

How to Get the Pretty Good Tools Recipes

You can purchase the Pretty Good Tools Recipes by redeeming Nook Miles at the ABD kiosk. Keep in mind, you will only be able to start redeeming Nook Miles after you pay your first loan and purchase a house from Tom Nook. After these conditions are met, you’ll earn the Nook Miles+ app which lets you exchange Nook Miles for items. The Pretty Good Tools Recipes cost 3,000 Nook Miles, so start saving.

Once you have the recipe, you’ll need to use the DIY station to craft these items. You’ll need the flimsy version of the tool first, plus some additional items like iron ingots. Getting these recipes should be one of your first goals since they will save you a lot of resources. Upgraded gear rarely breaks, saving you a lot of time and energy. Some have different properties, such as the metal axe actually cutting down trees, while the Flimsy variant just produces wood.

There’s no other way to get these items, so don’t waste your Nook Miles after you pay that loan! These are critical to expanding and crafting your ideal paradise.

