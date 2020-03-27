The Psychic Spectacular event has returned to Pokemon GO.

The event lasts from March 27 at 8:00 a.m. local time to March 30 at 10:00 p.m. local time, according to Niantic. During this time, you can complete event exclusive Field Research Tasks. The Silph Road Subreddit and other sources have already chronicled most of them.

Here are the Psychic Spectacular Research Tasks 2020 for Pokemon GO:

Catch five Natu – Baltoy

Evolve one Abra – Slowbro

Catch 10 Psychic-type Pokemon – 1,000 Stardust

Defeat a Team GO Rocket Grunt – Wobbuffet

During the Psychic Spectacular event, psychic-type Pokemon will more frequently spawn in the wild, according to Niantic. In addition, psychic-type Raid Bosses will appear in Raids. Also, Abra, Drowzee, Ralts, Spoink, Baltoy, Wynaut, Beldum, Gothita and Solosis will hatch more often from 2 km Eggs. That will make most of the Field Research tasks above pretty easy.

The Pokemon Solosis and Gothita will make their debut in the game during the event. These two Pokemon were version exclusives to Pokemon White and Pokemon Black respectively, and so Solosis is only encountered during the daytime while Gothita is encountered only during the evening in Pokemon GO. After the event is over, you can find both Pokemon in the wild and in 5 km Eggs.

Finally, the shiny version of Baltoy will be added when the event goes live.

See also: