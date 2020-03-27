How to Kick Residents Off Your Island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting your island set up is one of the most important things you can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Since you can only have a limited number of residents on your island at any given time, some hard decisions will have to be made.

As you spend time going island to island in an attempt to recruit more people your island, you’re likely going to pick up anybody you come across, but what happens if you invite a bad apple or two?

Most of the island dwellers in Animal Crossing will be characters you grow to love, but there will be some, for whatever reason, that just rub you the wrong way.

Luckily, you have the power to give them the boot off your island, but it isn’t as easy as just going up to them and telling them to scram.

Instead, you’ll need to make them feel really unwanted, and here’s just how to do that.

How to Tell Island Residents to Move Out

There are a couple ways to get some unwanted people off your island and one tried and true way is to just whack them a few times with a net.

Hitting somebody with a net in real life and in Animal Crossing has the same effect –⁠ the person being hit won’t like you as much.

After effectively angering them, continue to ignore them and eventually the resident will let you know they are thinking about moving away.

Here, you can either choose to convince them to stay or encourage them to seek greener pastures.

Another method players can take is when they have their Resident Services, head up to Isabelle and let her know you’re having a problem with a particular dweller. You can nudge her into getting the person to leave. If you keep lodging a complaint each day, that villager will eventually decide to ask you if they should go.

Of course, you might feel a bit bad asking somebody to leave, but when duty calls, you have to do what you have to do.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

