Shiny Abra in Pokemon GO: What Does it Look Like?

The Community Day event for March in Pokemon GO will feature Abra, giving players the perfect opportunity to catch its shiny form.

Here’s what Shiny Abra and its other evolutions look like in Pokemon GO:

Both Shiny Abra and Kadabra get lighter colors compared to their regular forms. For Shiny Alakazam, its brown colors turn magenta.

Players have a one in 24.5 chance of encountering a shiny Pokemon during Community Day events, according to research from The Silph Road.

The Abra Community Day will take place everywhere else on the world on March 15, 2020. The event will go live for players in the northern hemisphere from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. local time and players in the southern hemisphere from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time. During this time, Abra will have a higher chance of being encountered in the wild with players having a small chance of obtaining its shiny form. Abra evolved all the way up to Alakazam either during or up to two hours after the event will learn an exclusive attack move. Lure Modules will last for three hours and players will earn three times the XP for catching Pokemon during the event.

New to this Community Day is an exclusive Special Research quest that players can complete during the event. A ticket for the Special Research costs $0.99 and will award the player with 13,000 Stardust, a Poffin, a Rocket Radar, three Incense and more after completion. The ticket is nonrefundable.

Community Day isn’t the only Pokemon GO event happening in March. Niantic will hold special Raid weekends throughout the whole month of March, according to Niantic. Darkrai will be available from March 6 to 9, Altered Form Giratina from March 13 to 16, Cobalion from March 20 to 23 and Lugia from March 27 to 30. Players will have the chance to catch their shiny forms during those times. In addition, Cobalion and Lugia caught during their times will know an exclusive attack, Sacred Sword for Cobalion and Aeroblast for Lugia.

In addition to the Darkrai Raid weekend, the game will hold a Team GO Rocket takeover event from March 6 to 9. During that time, poison- and dark-type Pokemon along with Pokemon associated with Team GO Rocket will appear more often in the wild. The Raid-exclusive Pokemon Absol will appear in the wild during the event. Then on March 7 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m., Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders will be more active.

During the Cobalion Raid weekend, a brand new Special Research quest will become available. In addition, normal-, fire-, water-, electric- and ice-type Pokemon will appear more often in the wild and Nincada will also appear in the wild as well as 5 km Eggs. Karrablast and Shelmet will hatch more often from 5 km Eggs during the event.

Then during the Lugia Raid weekend, Solosis and Gothita will make their debut in the game. Solosis will be available in the wild during the day and Gothita will be available during the evening. Both Pokemon can also be found in 5 km Eggs. Psychic-type Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, Raids and 2 km Eggs.

