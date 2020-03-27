Shiny Baltoy in Pokemon GO: How to Catch

Here’s what Shiny Baltoy looks like in Pokemon GO:

Shiny Baltoy is being released with this year’s Psychic Spectacular event. It goes live starting March 27 at 8:00 a.m. in your local time zone and ends on March 30 at 10:00 p.m. local time. Shiny Baltoy will continue to be available after the event is over.

The Psychic Spectacular event gives you ample opportunity to catch a Shiny Baltoy. Baltoy are rewarded after completing the event exclusive Research Task of catching five Natu. According to research from The Silph Road Subreddit, you have a 1 in 60 chance of encountering a shiny Pokemon as a reward for Field Research tasks.

In addition, psychic-type Pokemon are more likely to be encountered in the wild during the event, according to our previous coverage. You have a 1 in 450 chance of encountering a shiny Pokemon in the wild, according to The Silph Road.

Psychic-type Pokemon like Baltoy will also hatch more often from 2 km Eggs, and you have a 1 in 50 chance of hatching a shiny Pokemon from Eggs according to The Silph Road.

According to The Silph Road Subreddit, Baltoy is featured as one of the Raid Bosses for one star Raids. According to The Silph Road, Raid Bosses highlighted by events will have a one in 45 chance of being shiny after you beat them.

In other news, the Pokemon Solosis and Gothita will make their debut in Pokemon GO during the event. These two Pokemon were version exclusives to Pokemon White and Pokemon Black respectively, and so Solosis is only encountered during the daytime while Gothita is encountered only during the evening in Pokemon GO. After the event is over, you can find both Pokemon in the wild and in 5 km Eggs.

