Shiny Teddiursa in Pokemon GO: How to Catch

Shiny Teddiursa for now is exclusive to players who have a ticket to the Pokemon GO Safari Zone St. Louis event. Now Niantic postponed the event out of concern for the COVID-19 outbreak, but those that still have the ticket can still access the special benefits they would have gotten from the event during the original scheduled event hours in their local time zone according to the developer. If you have a ticket, there’s no action required to participate in the global gameplay. You should have received an email from Niantic about the updated event information.

Niantic is looking into setting up a new date within the next 12 months. As for the next two Safari Zone events in Liverpool and Philadelphia, those are still happening as planned for now.

Players who hold tickets can also acquire a special Pikachu with an exclusive hat:

A new Pikachu with hat is available through Special Research for those who have Safari Zone St.Louis ticket.

Shiny Teddiursa is also available.

We’re not sure about the shiny rates for catching Pokemon during events like the Safari Zone, but according to research from The Silph Road Subreddit players have a 1 in 450 chance of encountering one in the wild.

