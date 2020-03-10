All Combat Shrine Locations in Ori and the Will of the Wisps

In Ori and the Will of the Wisps, there are two types of abilities, actives and passives. The former are abilities that Ori can use to either manipulate the environment, attack enemies or traverse the world. Passives are called Shards and these buff or alter different abilities that Ori has. These can include allowing Ori to stick to walls, increasing his damage resistance, or making him more effective against flying targets.

At the start, you will only be able to equip three different Shards, so if you want more you’ll need to find the five different Shrines. These are well hidden and offer a pretty significant challenge since they’ll throw a ton of enemies at you. Remember, some combat shrines are inaccessible when you first find them, so make sure to revisit these before proceeding to the final battle.

Completing the trial for these Shrines will award you a single Shard slot. You can have a maximum of eight Shards, which means you’ll need to seek out 5 of these Shrines. Below is a picture of each Shrine location if you’re having trouble finding them. We suggest you equip the Regenerate ability to ensure that you’ll have enough health throughout the lengthy battles.

Inkwater Marsh Shrine 1

Inkwater Marsh Shrine 2

Wellspring Glades Shrine

Silent Woods Shrine

Murkwood Depths Shrine

For the Murkwood Depths Shrine, I strongly advise you do not tackle this until after you’ve beaten this region’s boss. Otherwise, you’ll have to deal with the encroaching darkness, which makes navigating the terrain far more difficult. Once the boss is dead, head down to this section and put the beatdown on the bugs. This is the only one you’ll want to wait on, since traversing this section can be quite tricky – even if you have the Flash ability.