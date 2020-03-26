The Next Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter is From ARMS

Earlier this morning, Nintendo released a “Nintendo Direct Mini” that focused on updating players about previously announced games and those with DLC coming down the road. One of these titles was Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which has six new fighters slated for 2020. While the actual fighter was not revealed, Nintendo did announce that this upcoming combatant will be from ARMS.

For the unfamiliar, ARMS was one of the first new IPs for the Nintendo Switch and revolved around bashing enemies with spring-loaded arms. It was an entertaining game, but its popularity quickly faded. With a roster of 15 characters, we know that it cannot be Spring Man since he’s already in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as an Assist Trophy.

The most logical choice is Ribbon Girl, who is the other marquee fighter in ARMS. Of course, Nintendo could pick some of the other popular fighters like Twintelle, Ninjara, or Helix. Given the reaction the community had towards Byleth, we can only hope that this next character is an approvement. Also can we please get ARMS’ theme song in the game?

When Is Challenge Pack 6 Coming?

The development time for the character has been extended and is set to release in June. Additionally, who the fighter actually is will also be revealed in June, so players will have to wait a bit longer. Nintendo explained that the development time for this fighter has extended, most likely due to COVID-19.

Until then, Nintendo has made ARMS free to play from March 26 to April 6. If you haven’t tried this fighting game and are curious about the new fighter’s potential, give ARMS a try. It’s actually pretty fun if a little unbalanced at times.

