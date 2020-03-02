Players Having Trouble Talking to NPCs in The Division 2 DLC

The Division 2’s Warlords of New York DLC is now live for PC players (and some console). While users are able to jump into the expansion and start exploring a dilapidated New York City, many are reporting issues with the safe house NPCs. After completing the opening mission, users are free to explore the city and take down any of the four Rogue Agents. Unfortunately, to progress the campaign missions, players have to speak with safe house leaders who are scattered throughout NYC. The problem is, a bug is occurring where players cannot talk to these NPCs, thus grinding the story to an absolute halt.

With a release plagued by errors, this is another one that is proving troublesome for many players across all platforms. Developer Massive Entertainment has not posted any information about this bug, as they are still focusing on the ECHO-02 login issues. Some users are reporting that reloading the safe house works, but we’ve tried this a few times to no avail.

Others are simply exploring the rest of the city, trying to see if any of the four safe house NPCs will talk to them. If you encounter this bug, we first suggest reloading the safe house and then your game. If the problem persists, try visiting one of the other three scattered throughout the city. Again, these methods are not guaranteed, but some people are reporting that it’s helping.

If none of these work, we suggest just focus on clearing control points and earning experience. It’s not ideal, but this will at least let you make some progress while you wait.

See Also