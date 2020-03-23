Animal Crossing New Horizons Tarantula: Price & Locations

There are several ways to make money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but as your house loans start to pile up, you’ll need to get your hands on some bells in a hurry.

One way to do this is to discover the mythical island of tarantulas. These furry spiders inhabit an island that has come to be known by the community as Tarantula Island, and you’ll know right away when you’ve arrived.

It’ll cost 2,000 Nook Miles to travel here, which is the price of the ticket, and there’s no guarantee you’ll get here on the first, second, third, or even fourth time, so you’ll need to hope the odds are in your favor.

Where to Find Tarantulas

If you’re lucky, a tarantula can be found on your own island, but it will be rare. Keep in mind that if it’s able to get up to you and bite you, your character will pass out and the spider will be gone.

Approaching one with your net out will really anger them and cause them to charge, so you’ll need to act fast.

On the Tarantula island, you’ll find a middle area of the island surrounded by water, which is where all of the spiders will be found.

Even though there is a small river, you can jump over it without the need of a vaulting pole. If you find yourself on this island, you’ll want to bring home as many tarantulas as you can.

The plane captain will sell supplies to you, so grab and shovel and dig a few holes on the center island to create a barrier between you and the spiders.

If done correctly, they will charge at you when you pull the net out, but they won’t be able to reach you thanks to the holes. Of course, you can catch them as normal, but you’ll likely be bitten several times and it’ll take a long time.

To maximize your trip, leave with just a net and your spiders.

How Much Do Tarantulas Sell For?

The reason you want to bring as many of these spiders back as you can is the fact they sell for 8,000 bells each.

Coming back with a full inventory can easily get you over 200,000 bells at once, making it a very, very good trip.

With this money, you can build up your bank account or pay off a house loan in whole. Yes, it does take a lot of luck to find the island in the first place, but it’s certainly something players will have to take advantage of if they even find themselves on it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

See Also