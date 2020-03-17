Teamfight Tactics Debuts on iOS & Android March 19

At long last, Riot Games has officially announced when Teamfight Tactics is coming to mobile iOS and Android devices, and it’s a lot sooner than you might expect.

Players will be able to get their hands on the wildly popular auto-battler, which in itself is a spin-off from League of Legends, on March 19.

We’ve known the port has been in development for several months now, but the day has finally come for players to play the game in line at a grocery store or during an extended bathroom break.

One major reason to check out the mobile version is that it’s going to bring over all of the content you’ve unlocked on the PC version, including your Little Legends. We would call it a selling point, but the game will be available free of charge on mobile as it is on PC.

The mobile version will be cross-play with the PC version, so there’s no reason to worry about the playerbase being low, as it’ll only be growing with this port.

For those worried about how the game play will play on mobile after coming from the precision of using a mouse, it doesn’t sound like it’ll be anything to worry about. Of course, things could be a completely different story once the game releases, but we’ll find out in due time.

As for performance, TFT mobile is being optimized for all types of devices, so we don’t have to worry about it struggling with anything but the highest-end phones.

Now is a great time to jump into Teamfight Tactics with the onset of the Galaxies content, which has added in a variety of new heroes and mechanics for players to experience.

If you’re a player who hasn’t touched TFT in several months, then you’ll be in for a real treat as you learn all of the mechanics over again.

Read More: 5 Teamfight Tactics Tips & Tricks You Need to Know