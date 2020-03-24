How to Get Test Your DIY Skills Recipe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

A lot of players have logged into Animal Crossing: New Horizons and saw Tom Nook talking about starting up a new DIY workshop, and while this has nothing to do with that, players are looking to brush up on their skills.

One of the ways to do this is through the purchase of the ‘Test Your DIY Skills’ recipe, which will open the door to crafting many different types of furniture.

Whether you want to improve the layout of your house or your island, having access to more recipes is never a bad thing. Eventually, you’ll want to get away from the basic pieces of furniture you’re able to build at first and move into some more complex and better-looking things.

The ‘Test Your DIY Skills’ recipe still doesn’t have the most glamorous of furniture, but it’s still a step up from what you have initially, so it’s definitely worth picking up.

Here’s how you can grab this recipe.

Where to Get ‘Test Your DIY Skills’

In order to get your hands on this recipe, you’ll need to progress a bit further into the game.

By playing New Horizons naturally, you’ll eventually come across the option to build a shop for Timmy and Tommy, Tom’s younger children.

Once you get the supplies prepared for the shop, give it all to Tom Nook and he’ll get started on the shop. From here, you will either have to wait a day or speed up time so it’s built in a hurry.

When this storefront is all set up, head on in and go to the wooden cabinet. Here, you’ll be able to find the recipe you’re looking for and all you’ll have to do is purchase it and you’ll be all set.

Now, get to work building more pieces of furniture with your new recipes!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.