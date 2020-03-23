How to Get the Tool Ring in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When you start the process of cleaning up your island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you’ll be rotating between a variety of tools whether it’s the fishing pole, net, axe, or something else.

If you ever find yourself in need of a quick switch, such as having to whip out your net when you see a critter scurrying away, only for it to be too late, don’t worry because you are not alone.

Many players will miss out on a golden opportunity due to not being quick enough, but the game actually has something that will alleviate this issue for many.

It’s called the Tool Ring and it will allow players to quickly select a new item in your inventory without having to go through the hassle of actually opening up the inventory screen.

Here’s how to get the Tool Ring and now have to worry about missing out on a bug dropping down from a tree again.

How to Get the Tool Ring

Like many of the items in Animal Crossing, this Tool Ring is available through the spending of Nook Miles.

Players will need to pay off their initial investment of 5,000 miles first, but once they do so they’ll be able to visit the vendor and see all sorts of things to purchase that will enhance their playing experience.

For as useful as the Tool Ring is, it’s actually surprising to see it sold for the low price of just 800 Nook Miles.

To put this into perspective, the inventory expander costs a whopping 5,000 miles, so this is just chump change in comparison.

Once you purchase this, all you’ll have to do is hit up on the JoyCon’s D-pad to bring up the menu, and you’re in business. It’s an incredibly useful upgrade to have, so we don’t blame you if you prioritize it when you get into the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

