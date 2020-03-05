Twitch Streamer Banned After Firing Handgun on Stream

Streamer Carl ‘SoaRCarl’ Riemer has been banned after accidentally firing off a handgun during his most recent Twitch broadcast.

Brandishing a firearm of any sort, let alone actually firing it, is against Twitch guidelines, which is why the platform stepped in and took action.

As a result of the incident, SoaR Gaming, an organization Carl was part of, immediately removed him from their roster, effective immediately.

“We do not condone the actions on livestream by Carl last night,” the organization said in a statement. “He has been removed from the SoaR Gaming roster effective immediately.”

In the clip of the incident that has been circulating, viewers can see him pull up the gun just before accidentally shooting something offscreen, causing a cup to fall on the ground and debris to splatter in front of the camera.

Directly after doing this, his face turned sour as he realized the consequences of these actions.

Not long after the clip went viral, Carl went on Twitter to release an apology video, while also confirming that he and partner Aliciya were still together.

“Don’t do what I did,” he said. “Ever. Literally everything was going perfectly in life and one mistake ruined everything I’ve been doing for year. I cannot put into words how sorry I am and how dangerous what I did last night was.”

“I just want to thank SoaR for doing what they needed to do,” he said in his apology video.

At the end of the day, this is just his first ban from Twitch, so it would appear likely that he’d be able to return in just a matter of days. However, in a follow-up stream on YouTube, Carl said the ban was “indefinite.”

He’ll be on thin ice going forward if they do allow him back since Twitch doesn’t particularly like it when streamers put themselves in danger like he did in the viral clip.

Carl is well-known in the Call of Duty community for his trickshots and is closing in on one million subscribers on his YouTube channel.