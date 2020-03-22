How to Hold More Items in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As players continue to progress through Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they’ll need to come up with an insane amount of Bells, which can be done by selling various objects.

There’s a chance to find some rare items on other islands, but upon leaving, that island is gone forever. This is why it’s important to have a lot of free inventory slots available.

For example, if you come across an island with bamboo or a fruit your resort doesn’t have, you’ll want to bring back as much as you physically can.

You’ll quickly discover that if your inventory is filled up with things like shovels, axes, fishing poles, etc. that it’ll be hard to come home with much else.

This is where it’ll be important to get your inventory upgraded so you can bring back more items from these excursions. Increasing your inventory by an entire row is actually possible in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and here’s how you can do just that.

How to Upgrade Inventory & Hold More Items

Adding a new row to your inventory can be done by exchanging Nook Miles. In order to pay off your initial debt upon moving to the island, it costs 5,000 of these miles.

As it turns out, to upgrade your inventory, you’ll need to scrounge up an additional 5,000 miles.

The item you’ll be looking for is the Pocket Organization Guide, which will cause your character to find a way to better manage what fits into their inventory.

While it costs a pretty penny, you’ll immediately start to see dividends as it allows you to stay out on fishing trips longer, which is extremely beneficial in the long run.

If you want to be able to pay off all of Tom Nook’s debts in a timely fashion, this upgrade is an absolute must.

It’s actually pretty easy to build up your supply of Nook Miles if you keep on paying attention to the Nook Miles+ tab, which will reward players with a constant income if they keep on focusing on the objectives.

Most of the challenges will be completed by simply playing New Horizons as normal, so it’s a big bonus that rewards players by exploring the world.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

