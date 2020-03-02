Riot Games’ Project A Named Valorant, Launches This Summer

At long last, Riot Games revealed their upcoming first-person shooter, which had been codenamed Project A up until this point, will officially be named Valorant and it’s launching a lot sooner than you might expect.

This will be the League of Legends developer’s first venture into the FPS genre, but given their track record with other games, there’s a lot of reason to be excited about this one.

Upon first glance, it looks like a blend between Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, which certainly isn’t a bad thing at all.

There will still be plenty of twists to help set it apart from the competition. Riot explains that combining the different characters with this type of gunplay will make it a completely unique experience.

“By adding unique character abilities that complement the game’s gunplay we believe we’re expanding upon the traditional tac shooter experience and bringing something new to the genre,” said Executive Producer Anna Donlon.

Although we’ve only known about the game for a few months now, Riot seems to be very far into the Valorant’s development considering it’s launching this summer.

No official release date has been announced, but the game will be free-to-play on PC.

As with any fast-paced shooter, it’s important to have a good ping. Riot Games is well aware of that and they said Valorant will feature “best-in-class” 128-tick servers, which will presumably give players an excellent playing experience all across the world.

Most esports titles don’t require a whole lot from players in terms of PC hardware, but Valorant pushes that envelope even more by allowing PCs that haven’t been upgraded in several years to work out just fine.

Recommended Specs – 60 frames per second: CPU: Intel i3-4150 GPU: Geforce GT 730

High-end Specs – 144+ frames per second: CPU: Intel Core i5-4460 3.2GHz GPU: GTX 1050 Ti

Minimum Spec – 30 frames per second: CPU: Intel i3-370M GPU: Intel HD 3000



For the time being, Valorant will only be available on PC, but the door doesn’t appear to be slammed shut on a console release. Riot Games titles have traditionally only been options for PC players, but with this being a shooter, there’s a lot of opportunity for crossover.

Time-to-kill will be very low, which will definitely please the CSGO crowd, but there’s a chance it could feel a bit too hardcore to some players. With practically every shot mattering, players will need to be at the absolute top of their game

Games will be best-of-24, so it sounds like you’ll be able to get a good feel for how the other team plays over the course of a match, which could be very interesting as you work to come up with strategies on the fly.

If you’re a fan of shooters, this will certainly be something you want to keep an eye on. Riot Games treats all of their games with immense care, and that will surely be the case with Valorant.

Look for more news surrounding the game as we build up to the game’s launch in the summer.

