When Does Valorant Come Out? Release Date, Platforms, More

Riot Games finally dropped the curtain surrounding Project A and revealed its true name to be Valorant.

In a surprise to many, the game is very far along in development and is actually quite close to a release already, despite the public only knowing about the game for just a few months now.

Of course, the release will just be the beginning as Riot Games is known for their longtail support on games such as League of Legends and Teamfight Tactics.

While a concrete release date has not yet been revealed, we do have a window for when to expect it. Here’s what Riot Games has said about it so far.

Valorant Release Date

As part of the unveiling, Riot revealed the release date will be summer 2020. That means we’re looking at just a few short months until we’re finally able to get our hands on it.

Of course, there’s not an actual release date given, but the window is more than enough as fans look forward to trying the game out.

As we move closer to the summer, we’re sure to hear more information, but until then, we have the hot months of summer to look forward.

What Platforms Will Valorant Be On?

At launch, Riot Games’ FPS will only be available on PC, which is traditionally what we’ve seen from their titles in the past.

With that said, the door definitely hasn’t been slammed shut on a console release. With the next-gen consoles just right around the corner, Valorant would definitely be a good fit on them.

We’ve seen free-to-play games such as Fortnite and Apex Legends take the world by storm, on consoles especially, so it’d be interesting to see if Riot Games wants to take a piece of that pie.

For right now, though, Valorant will be out in summer exclusively for PC.