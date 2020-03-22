What is the Villager Limit in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

After years of waiting, the charming and adorable Animal Crossing: New Horizons is finally here. Set on a deserted island, players can build up their own little paradise and populate it with different characters. Soon after your arrival, you’ll begin recruiting different people to your island. This is fairly simple since it doesn’t take a lot to convince most people to ditch their current island in favor of yours. However, with so many different characters throughout the game’s history, one has to wonder whats the Villager Limit in Animal Crossing: New Horizons?

At the time of writing this, you can only have a maximum of 10 Villagers living on your island at any time. This is because the island is relatively small, so space is at a premium. If you want to reach this limit, you’ll need to do some work clearing trees and making sure there’s enough space for everyone. We recommend going into this with a plan since you’ll want your island to have a nice layout.

Just haphazardly placing Villagers everywhere is fine, but it can make finding them tricky if you need to complete a quest. Instead, consider designating a certain part of the island to the residents and use the rest for resources like fruit, Bells, and trees. Also, make sure to leave enough space for the museum and other shops. Thankfully, you can move these places around for 50,000 Bells a pop if you really messed up with your layout.

