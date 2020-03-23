How to Catch Wasps in Animal Crossing New Horizons

There are a lot of adorable critters in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, most of which mean you no harm. But just like in real life, wasps are obnoxious, vicious predators that just want to ruin your day. Similar to tarantulas, wasps will attack the player if disturb and can knock out your Villager. But if you want to complete your museum or just earn some extra Bells you’ll have to catch these bugs. Just make sure you have some medicine on hand, otherwise, you’ll end up blacking out.

To catch wasps, you’ll want to make sure you’re already carrying a net. There’s not enough time to switch to your net when the nest drops, so make sure you’re prepared. Approach the front of the tree (with the Villager’s back facing you) and give it a shake. This will cause any fruit or wasp nests to come crashing down. When the nest hits the ground your character will stare directly at it in shock.

As soon as you resume control, swing your net at the wasps. If you’re too slow then you’ll miss and get stung. Once you captured the wasps, you can either sell them for 2,500 Bells or donate these critters to the museum. However, Flick will give you 3,750 if you sell them to him. Unlike tarantulas, these aren’t the best animal to farm since their numbers are fairly low. Your time is better spent elsewhere, so only go wasp hunting to fill out your collection.

Just make sure to use their hive to make some medicine if you do get stung!

