Twitch Streamer Alinity Not Banned After Nip Slip

There have been several calls to ban popular Twitch streamer Alinity over the years, whether it was for feeding her cat vodka or tossing it over her shoulder, but her latest incident has viewers more vocal than ever.

During an April broadcast, she was in the process of pulling a pillow out from under her shirt when disaster struck. For a brief second, she exposed her entire breast to her thousands of viewers and mouthed the words “Oh my God” to her chat.

Despite that being a clear violation of Twitch rules, the streamer has been able to escape a ban for the time being, which is very surprising considering how fast the streaming platform has acted before with other bans.

She did her best to keep the situation under wraps, however, the internet is indeed forever and fast-acting viewers were able to catch several clips of the incident so people could see what all the fuss is about.

Alinity hasn’t responded to the incident publicly, with the only thing she’s posted on her social media channels being a selfie.

Meanwhile, KEEMSTAR, a frequent critic of Alinity, called her out almost immediately on Twitter by posting a clip of the incident in question and mentioned her previous transgressions.

“Alinity, throws cats stream no ban Flashes tits on stream no ban….” he said. Following that tweet, he posted a screenshot of her nip slip being taken down on Reddit and mentioned that she isn’t banned at the moment.

At this point, it might just be a matter of time before Alinity receives her Twitch ban, but considering how good of a job she’s done in the past of avoiding them, it might not be that simple.

We’ll keep you posted with what happens with the controversial Twitch streamer going forward. For the time being, she’s free to continue streaming.