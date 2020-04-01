How to Use Amiibo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Thanks to the wild fandom in the Animal Crossing community, there are several different amiibo out there, despite not having a traditional title in nearly a decade.

Now that New Horizons has arrived, players can finally put their amiibo collection to work. With so many figurines available, fans will be excited to see they are used in the new game.

By scanning an amiibo in New Horizons, players are able to invite a variety of characters to their campsite. Of course, players will need to have a campsite, which happens a little while into the game.

If players have just picked up Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they’ll have to progress about a week into the game before the ability to invite visitors to the campsite becomes an option.

As part of the series of tasks to get a K.K. Slider concert on the new resort, Tom Nook tasks players with creating a campsite.

Once that’s done, here’s what players will have to accomplish to get their amiibo characters onto their islands.

How to Use Amiibo To Get Villagers on Your Island

All you’ll have to do is head on over to the Nook terminal located in the Resident Services building.

From the drop-down menu, you should see an option to scan an amiibo. Click that option and take whatever amiibo you have handy and scan it. Whoever you choose will immediately show up in your campsite.

Now, you can head on over to that and talk to your new visitor. They will task you with crafting something and if you make it for them, they’ll reward you with a special item.

It’s usually something quite easy to craft, so it’s recommended you make it for them since you went through the trouble of inviting them here in the first place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

