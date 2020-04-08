CoD: Warzone Season 3 Brings Major Nerf to Loadouts

One of the things that helped set Call of Duty: Warzone apart from its battle royale counterparts is the ability to bring in custom loadouts each match.

This allowed players who played the traditional multiplayer mode to get a step up over their competition since they were able to bring in their loadout.

Warzone is a completely free-to-play experience that doesn’t require players to own Modern Warfare. However, enough time has passed that Warzone players have earned enough experience to drop in with their own loadouts.

Up until this point, the loadout drop has only cost $6500, which is a very small price to pay for players to get their favorite weapons into the game. However, what this did was make the game feel a tad too much like Ground War with a single life.

Infinity Ward took matters into their own hands and handed out a major nerf to the loadouts by upping the price to $10,000.

By doing so, it will ensure fewer players are running around with custom guns, but will instead be forced to use the floor loot.

The gun variety isn’t the greatest in Warzone, but there is still a decent mix of weapons players can choose from, and each one of them can be especially deadly in the right hands.

All in all, this looks like it’ll be a good change that will go a long way in balancing the Call of Duty battle royale mode.

It’s still far too early to what impact this will actually have on the game, but right now, it sure seems like the right idea. Now, we’ll just have to hope Infinity Ward continues to mix up the weapon pool in Warzone so players have more to play around with.

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now on all platforms and is free of charge. You can read the full list of Season 3 changes here in the official patch notes.