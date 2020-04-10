What 20 & 30 Minute Timer Means in Final Fantasy 7 Remake

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake has finally arrived and players are stepping foot into the world of Midgar for the first time in a few decades.

This remake takes the first section of the original Final Fantasy 7 and fully fleshes it out to its own game, and the result of this is quite impressive.

Whether you’re a returning player or this is your first time with FF7, there’s a lot to like. Shortly into the experience, you’ll run into your first real challenge at the end of the Mako Reactor segment.

What Should You Set The Timer At?

Before this boss battle takes place, you’ll be asked to choose between 20 and 30 minutes, which might seem strange since you’ll presumably set a bomb and then leave the area.

As it turns out, this choice does have meaning, but in the grand scheme of things, it won’t be too important. This will be the amount of time you have to escape the area following the boss battle.

Choosing the 30-minute option will give you more time to fight the enemy mobs that pop up while picking 20 minutes will cause Barret to proclaim how ballsy you are. Players who want to see the scenery and take their time will likely perform better with more time on the clock.

However, I chose the shorter timer and I was still able to complete the remainder of the section with 13 minutes left on the clock. Nothing was overly difficult and it shouldn’t be too hard for players of all skill to complete this part with plenty of time left on the timer. The only thing you’ll have to make sure you do is stay alive.

If you’re doubting yourself, it’s probably best to just pick the 30-minute timer, just to be safe. There’s no sense being stressed out and missing hidden secrets along the way.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out now for PS4.