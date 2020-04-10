Final Fantasy 7 Remake Lost Friends Cat Locations

Now that Final Fantasy 7 Remake has finally arrived, players are dipping their toes into what the reimagined world of Midgar has to offer.

Since this remake only covers a very small segment of the original game, Square had to make sure there was plenty of content for players to dive into and get through.

Because of this, there are plenty of side quests to tackle, and some of them can actually be quite challenging.

One of the first side quests players come across will task Cloud and Tifa with tracking down a little girl’s missing cats. Of course, this can be extremely difficult to accomplish given the only information players are given is that they will hide in crowded areas.

You’ll quickly notice that this could describe the entire area you’re in, which makes tracking down these cats a nuisance. Instead of racking your brain and wasting a lot of time, allow us to help.

Here’s where you can track down those missing cats.

Lost Cat Location 1

The first cat can be found near a broken down tunnel where a woman explains that a cat stole one of her pastries.

She’ll ask for help to get the cat out, which is where you come in. You’ll notice there are plenty of cats hiding in this area, but the one you’re looking for is white and has the quest marker over its head.

Interact with it and it’ll scurry away, which is when you head back to Betty and get information about the next cat.

Lost Cat Location 2

Betty will give you another clue once you go back to her, talking about snacks and Seventh Heaven, so that is where we’ll be going next.

Once you get close, Tifa will talk about how she just heard a cat, which is your cue to start looking around.

This time, the white cat could be found on the porch of Seventh Heaven. Interact with it and head back to Betty for the third and final clue.

Lost Cat Location 3

Betty will explain she sees a lot of cats hanging out at Beginner’s Place, so that will be where we have to go.

Go right from Betty and directly into the part where the road merges into another. Tifa will once again talk about how she hears a cat and if you went the path we went in the map above, you should see the cat directly in front you.

Interact with it and head back to Betty when given the prompt. Cloud will begin to give her the bad news when Betty reveals all of her cats actually came back on their own.

Betty will reward you with the Maiden’s Kiss, and while this was mostly busy work, it is a nice break from the action that game offers.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is out now for PS4.

See Also