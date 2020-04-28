What to Expect in Fortnite v12.50 Update

Coming off the high that was the Travis Scott event, Fortnite has some large shoes to fill in terms of content.

In what was surely meant to be the conclusion of the season, Epic Games will now have to fill the void of content for an extra month, considering the third season is set to begin in June now.

The path to doing so starts now and while Epic hasn’t exactly talked about what we can expect with the update, we do have a decent idea about some things.

Let’s dive right in and take a look at everything that is confirmed to arrive in the v12.50 update, which arrives on April 29.

Fortnite v12.50 Downtime

A new game update is dispatched from The Agency. 📨 v12.50 arrives Wednesday, April 29. Downtime will begin at 2 AM ET (0600 UTC). — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 28, 2020

Like the past couple of patches before it, downtime for this one will begin a 2 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. PT, which is a bit earlier than they used to be, but this appears to be the new norm going forward.

Patch notes have not been released for updates in quite some time, so there’s no reason to suspect that to change now, but we do have a good idea of what to expect in this update.

Keep on reading on to find out what has been confirmed for the v12.50 patch by Epic Games ahead of its launch.

What’s in Fortnite v12.50?

As with any patch, bug fixes can be expected, but this update will likely contain a bit more than that.

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, v12.60 will likely end up being the last patch of Season 2, so we’re nearly there.

According to the Fortnite Trello page, here’s everything that will be addressed and fixed in the upcoming update.

Framerate and resolution drops in v12.41

Local Challenges not appearing when entering new area.

“Block damage with a Kingsman” Challenge not tracking progress.

It’s light in terms of what’s confirmed for fixes, but we’d be surprised if there isn’t more when the update actually hits.

Keep in mind that these fixes will only apply to the battle royale version, so Save the World and Creative fans will have some additional fixes to look forward to.

Read More: Ninja Blasts Fortnite’s Skill-Based Matchmaking As Unfun