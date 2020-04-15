Fortnite Agent Peely’s Spy License Challenges Leaked

Thanks to the recent update to Fortnite, dataminers had plenty of content to dive into and discover.

As part of the v12.40 update, players were able to get an early look at a variety of things including a trio of X-Force skins, two new weapons and even the Week 9 challenges.

Now, another set of challenges has leaked and these ones will reward players with Agent Peely’s Spy License. Of course, Peely has played a big role in Season 2 and has been given several skins.

For whatever reason, the banana has become a very popular character and has stood the test of time over the past several seasons. Now, players are able to get their hands on his spy license and here’s just how they are able to do that.

Agent Peely’s Spy License Challenges

Agent Peely's Spy License complete challenge set: pic.twitter.com/FpA47EjoOW — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 15, 2020

Reliable Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has been leaking the Deadpool challenges all season, has revealed the set of challenges that players need to complete to unlock the special license.

Turned the steam valves in Brutus’ room (0/1)

Knocked the cat toy off Meowscles’ scratching post (0/1)

Cranked Mida’s phonograph (0/1)

It sounds like these challenges will require players to annoy the other bosses of the season, which is pretty much what Peely does best.

It’s not exactly clear what a spy license is or how it’ll work in Fortnite. It could very well just end up being a silly emote that Peely can use, or it could play a larger role in how the rest of the season plays out.

Epic Games officially delayed the start of Season 3 until June, so there’s a huge void to fill in terms of content, so we’re likely getting a taste of what that is in the coming weeks.

They promised to keep things exciting in terms of content and challenges, so stay tuned for more information on that end. Maybe we’ll be able to find out what Agent Peely is out to later on.