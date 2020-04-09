Fortnite Apple Locations For Skye’s Adventure Challenge

Another week of challenges has arrived in Fortnite and one of them is asking players to track down and consume apples.

Apples have been a part of Fortnite for quite a while now, but the location they can be found in has changed over the seasons.

In Season 2, there’s actually a set spot where players can discover an abundance of them. However, if you’re here reading this right now then you’re probably having some trouble finding out just where that is.

Not to worry as we have you covered. There’s a spot just north of Frenzy Farm where apples are quite plentiful, and if you’re looking to knock this challenge out in a hurry, then that’s where you’re going to want to go.

These apples can be found in the orchard and they’ll be extremely hard to miss. If you don’t find any on the ground, you can begin to harvest the trees with your pickaxe and you might see some apples fall out of them.

You’ll need to make sure you’re not at full health because the game will not let you consume an apple if you are. An easy way to ensure this is to either rotate here after a fight or take some fall damage if you land here.

Considering how new this challenge is, you might run into a lot of players looking to do the same thing in their matches, so you could find yourself in a firefight or two.

To fully complete the challenge, you’ll need to track down a consumable mushroom and stoke a campfire, so don’t think it’s all over just because you completed one-third of the challenge.

If you’re behind on any of the challenges, there’s still plenty of time to catch up, but the end of the season will be here before you know it!

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.

