How to Get Fortnite Banana Badge Emote

Agent Peely fans out there have a special Banana Badge emote waiting for them in Fortnite.

The challenges for this emote leaked following the v12.40 update. Fast forward to now and they have finally entered the game.

This emote hasn’t received much publicity, but it does exist and players will have to accomplish a wide assortment of tasks to unlock it.

If you’re one of those players who wants this hidden emote, you’ll need to do an investigation for yourself to unlock it.

Here’s how to get your hands on the Banana Badge emote.

Room 1 – Brutus

The step to unlock the badge will be heading to Brutus’ room and hitting his steam valves in the right order.

You’ll quickly discover that just spinning the valves won’t do much, but instead, you’ll want to hit them in the order that makes the steam pour out of them.

If you do this, Peely will pop up from behind the desk and you’ll be able to move onto the next room.

Room 2 – TNTina

In TNTina’s room, there’s a machine in the back that you’ll have to overload and shortcircuit. The way to do this is by clicking on three times.

Once you do this, it’ll start to act up and once you wait a few seconds, it’ll finally take its last breath. You’ll see Peely pop out of the fridge on the right and you’ll be able to move to your next room.

Room 3 – Mr. Meowscles

In this room, there’s a cat playing a tiny instrument on top of a cat tower. Keep on clicking on that until it falls off the padded pillow.

From here, you’ll see Peely creep out from behind the tower and you’ll be able to move to the next room and get away from this disturbing flexing cat. It’ll take about four clicks, so just be patient.

Room 4 -Skye

On Skye’s wall, you will see a variety of stars, but four of them will be clickable. Like Brutus’ room, there will be specific order you have to click on them here.

Just follow the order seem in the image above and you should have no problem making Peely appear. Once he does, continue on into the final room.

Room 5 – Midas

Head into Midas’ room and select the golden music player found on the right side of the screen. This room will also be where you find Deadpool’s shorts.

Spin the crank around a couple of times and eventually, Peely will show his face. Once he does, these challenges will be done and you’ll have the special Banana Badge emote in your possession.

Make sure you tell your friends how to get this hidden emote because they won’t want to miss out either!