Epic Games Reveals Fix For Fortnite Deadpool Week 7 Bug

After seven grueling weeks, Deadpool is finally available to unlock in Fortnite, but some players running into problems with that.

The skin is available to everybody who completes the Week 7 challenges, which requires players to track down Deadpool’s two guns and then jumping into a portapotty or phone booth.

For many players, this is all they’ll have to do. However, for a huge group of players, this is bugged and they are not being rewarded with the skin.

It’s quite frustrating to see others running around as the Marvel hero while you’re locked out of the content completely, but Epic Games has finally addressed the issue and said they are working on a fix and it’s currently in the process of rolling out.

“A fix is rolling out for the Deadpool Week 7 challenge,” said Epic on Twitter. “It will take some time to for the fix to reach everyone, thank you for your patience! We’ll provide another update once the challenge has been successfully granted to all Battle Pass owners.”

A fix is rolling out for the Deadpool Week 7 challenge. It will take some time to for the fix to reach everyone, thank you for your patience!

We'll provide another update once the challenge has been successfully granted to all Battle Pass owners. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) April 3, 2020

The fix is not yet live, but Epic said they will continue to update players as it moves through the process.

Hopefully, players will be able to get their hands on the new skin by the end of the day. Even if you haven’t been able to secure the skin yet, you’ll still notice the game has received a bunch of new twists.

The first change you’ll notice is the Battle Bus has been given a Deadpool paint job and The Yacht location has been completely taken over by the merc with a mouth.

Now, this means Mr. Meowscles had to get the boot and he surely isn’t happy about that. We’ll have to see if he decides to get his revenge in some way in the future.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now on all platforms.