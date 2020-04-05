How to Unlock Deadpool’s Variant Style in Fortnite

After weeks and weeks of challenges, Deadpool has finally arrived in Fortnite Season 2 as an unlockable skin for players.

The challenges to unlock the Marvel hero are quite straightforward and if you’ve been keeping up each week, then you should have the skin in your arsenal already.

There was a slight hiccup for many players, but those issues have been ironed out by now.

Fans of the superhero will know that underneath his suit is a very scarred and deformed man. The initial skin features the whole suit, but leaks have shown Epic Games will be adding in a variant that will have an exposed face.

If you’re looking forward to getting your hands on this burned version of Deadpool, then you might be in luck.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX first revealed what this skin looks like, indicating that it will likely be making an appearance before the end of the season.

Deadpool Style Ingame: pic.twitter.com/16q7i9NKdj — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 31, 2020

Epic Games hasn’t confirmed anything as of yet, but there does appear to be another set of Deadpool challenges on the horizon, despite the skin already being unlocked.

Because of this, players think this next set is how they’ll be able to unlock the variant style and we’d be inclined to agree.

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has leaked the previous Deadpool challenges to this point, revealed the Week 8 set of challenges and says these will be what unlocks the variant.

Find Deadpool’s pool floaty (0/1)

Dance at Deadpool’s Yacht Party (0/1)

Yep! And there appears to be a Week 9 challenge set that Epic Games has yet to update. Here is next weeks [Week 8] challenges: https://t.co/iaTS6y7CnH pic.twitter.com/poopR2Juv7 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 4, 2020

Keep in mind that all of this is rumored so far and nothing has been confirmed, so it’s important to take it all with a grain of salt.

With that said, both of these leakers have always been highly reliable, so there’s no reason not to trust them.

Plans can change on the fly, especially with Fortnite, so it’s something to be on the lookout for.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now on all platforms.

