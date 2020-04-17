How to Get Twitch Drops by Watching Fortnite FNCS Finals

To coincide with the FNCS Finals, fans who watch their favorite streamers on Twitch will be able to earn some exclusive cosmetics just by tuning in to a Fortnite stream.

This is being accomplished through a partnership with Epic Games and Twitch with a spray and skate deck being up for grabs.

These two cosmetics will be exclusive to those who earn a drop, so if you’re somebody who likes to flex rare cosmetics over their friends, keep reading to find out how to get them.

How Twitch Drops Work

In order to even have a chance at scooping up some new cosmetics, you’ll need to make sure your Epic Game account is linked to your Twitch, which you can do here.

Once that is done, you’ll have to head to a channel that has drops enabled, which would be signaled by a message under the stream that reads the following:

“Enable in-game Drops with Account Link.” or “Drops enabled! Watch for a chance to earn loot.”

The first message means your accounts aren’t linked, so make sure you do that. If you’re seeing the second message, then that means you’re all good to go.

If you’re watching a stream that says that, such as Tfue, then all you’ll have to do is watch and wait for a chance to win.

Drops have become increasingly popular over the past month. Since the release of Valorant into closed beta, Riot Games has been spearheading the Twitch drops movement by having that be the only way for players to gain access to the beta.

Fortnite isn’t going that far as this will just be a way to some cosmetics, but it’ll definitely help boost viewership numbers since players will want some free gear.

What Can You Get From The Drops?

Today and Sunday you will be able to earn the following items by watching certain streamers who have drops enabled during the FNCS. Only a few streamers have drops currently enabled but this was the first one I saw:https://t.co/sdOwEvcKtH pic.twitter.com/6CeiWkrA5S — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) April 17, 2020

There is an emote, spray, and skate deck up for grabs here, but there’s no telling how fast you’ll be able to earn it.

Some Valorant fans have spent over a hundred hours waiting for beta access, so let’s hope it doesn’t take that long for Fortnite players to earn free loot.

If you do get lucky and win, you’ll see the cosmetics in your locker upon your next login to Fortnite.