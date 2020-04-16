Fortnite Leak Reveals Possible Upcoming “Jerky” Event

It appears that a giant event is just over the horizon in Fortnite, but the problem is that we don’t know exactly what it’ll entail.

Following the release of v12.40, dataminers quickly got to work and uncovered a variety of new content coming to the game.

Since the start of Season 3 has been pushed into June, something will have to fill that rather sizable void, and it looks like that might have just been discovered.

Reliable Fortnite leaker Lucas7yoshi unveiled an event that’s currently just called “Jerky,” but did share plenty of details that we’ll be able to look forward to whenever Epic decides to release it.

Let’s dive right in and take a look.

What We Know About the Jerky Event

According to Lucas7yoshi, this event will be part of the same playlist that Marshmello’s Pleasant Park concert and The End event were part of.

What this means remains to be seen, but we’re sure to find out more information if this is indeed the next event on the horizon.

MASSIVE: An event currently just called "Jerky" is in the works, relavant to previous tweet The playlist used for, the end, marshmello, etc was modified with the name "Jerky" "There's no goal score before the event. Hang out and have fun before the event starts." — Lucas7yoshi // leeaks (@Lucas7yoshi) April 15, 2020

It sounds like it’ll be something players will be able to sit back and watch, like the Marshmello concert was.

The map has been changing and it seems like this season is building towards something involving Midas, but it’s definitely too early to tell for certain what the developers have planned.

We do know Epic Games does have something in store since in their announcement of the extension they said they’ll keep on adding content to keep things feeling fresh for players.

With the previous season not even having an event to end the season, it’s nice to see one planned for this one, even if we’re going to have to wait an extra month to see it.

Midas is certainly up to something as he has quite the collection of cosmetics at his disposal in his room.

We’ll just have to wait and see how everything plays out.