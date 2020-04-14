Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 Extended Until June

It was long expected, but the official announcement has finally arrived and Fortnite Season 2 will be extended until June.

The original end date was supposed to be April 30, but Epic Games revealed they would be setting a new start time for Season 3 on June 4.

This is more than a month extension, but they promise it will be worth it as there will be multiple game updates, new gameplay mechanics, challenges, and more ways to earn XP.

Chapter 2 – Season 2 has been extended. Plenty more coming this season: fresh gameplay, new Challenges, bonus XP & more! Additional info here: https://t.co/H5Obesm3qf — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 14, 2020

What this means is there will certainly be plenty of Overtime challenges available for players to complete to earn some extra experience. However, by this point, many players will already have their Battle Pass long completed.

Epic Games does confirm there are plenty of other things fans can look forward to, so we’ll just have to wait and see exactly what that means.

The developers encourage players to keep checking up on social media to find out what’s going on regarding the future of the game.

As for the new challenges, it’s expected that we’ll be looking at new ways to unlock more variant skins since that’s a lot of what keeps Fortnite fun and engaging to players.

What players don’t want to see is an extension that results in content being completely dried up, as that will quickly make the game stale.

It is interesting to note that the description of the image in Epic’s blog post says there will be more ways to unlock Gold Battle Pass styles, so that will be interesting to see play out.

For the full announcement for the extension of Season 2, head to Epic Games’ blog post here.

This story is still being updated.