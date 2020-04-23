How to Watch Fortnite Travis Scott Concert: Dates & Times

After days of leaks, hints, and teases, the Fortnite Travis Scott concert has finally arrived, but it won’t just be a 1-day event.

Instead, there will be several days for players to jump into the action and catch what Travis Scott will have on display.

If you remember the 2019 Marshmello concert, it broke all sorts of records and fans tuned into it in a huge way. Epic Games is banking on that type of turnout and more for the Travis Scott one.

There’s a good chance viewership will be even higher since people all around the world at stuck in their homes. It’s also arguable Travis Scott is a bigger name than Marshmello and as a result, he’ll command a larger audience.

There will be five different chances to tune into the event, and you can even watch it multiple times if you enjoyed the first one.

Here’s how you can tune in.

Travis Scott Concert Times

With five different chances to check out this concert, there’s really no reason to miss it. Epic Games stresses that nothing is region-locked, so if you log into the game at these specific times, you’ll be able to attend.

April 23 – 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

April 24 – 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT

April 25 – 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT (April 24)

April 25 – 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

April 25 – 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

This upcoming Saturday will feature numerous chances to log in and catch the festivities. If you do manage to miss out on seeing the event live, chances are that your favorite streamer will have captured the event in its entirety so you’ll still be able to see what you missed.

Epic Games’ co-founder Mark Rein certainly thinks players will enjoy the event as he confirmed the concert has been “months in the making” and he thinks people will “really love it.”

It won’t be long until we get our first taste of the action, so stay tuned and let us know what you think about it!

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.