Fortnite Travis Scott Cosmetics & Concert Confirmed

After days of hints, leaks and teases, Epic Games finally confirmed the Travis Scott concert on April 20, but there was some extra news to go along with it.

Not only will he be bringing his music to life with a special show within the confines of Fortnite, but he’ll also be getting his own skin, much like how Marshmello did when he had his own concert over a year ago.

Of course, that was before the onset of the Icon Series, which was announced when Ninja was immortalized in Fortnite with his own skin. Epic Games has never said they’ll stick with strictly content creators and players, so Travis Scott is the next to be added through it.

🌟🌌🎶🌵🎡 12PM ET 👀 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) April 20, 2020

To his credit, the Houston rapper is actually a big fan of Fortnite and was part of the squad back in 2018 that broke all kinds of Twitch records and when Drake hopped on a stream with Ninja.

Three hours before the official announcement, Epic Games teased the collaboration with a tweet featuring several emojis. Fans of Travis Scott would immediately recognize things such as the cactus emoji being a reference to him, so the hype train officially got started.

Ahead of the official announcement, an image leaked and the start time for the event was confirmed to be April 23.

The Travis Scott Astronomical concert is taking place on April 23. There will be several cosmetics (No more infos about those, at the moment). Content Creators can publish videos about this one-of-a-kind experience without copyright claims (until May 23). — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) April 20, 2020

There are plenty of times for players to tune in, so don’t worry if you aren’t able to make it to the first showing.

The concert will take place over the course of several days, so there’s bound to be an opportunity for you to catch the show live in Fortnite.











Keep in mind that outside of leaks, nothing has officially been stated about this event until now, but there were a lot of moving parts behind the scenes.

Stage construction has begun near Sweaty Sands, but it doesn’t appear to be close to completion. If you think back to the Marshmello concert, the stage was prepared over the course of several days as a way to build hype.

With the news that the start of Fortnite Season 3 has been delayed until June, this concert couldn’t have had much better timing.

A virtual concert is a perfect fix for people stuck at home with nothing to do, and they even have the opportunity to get skin as well.

It’ll be interesting to see what else Epic has planned for the remainder of this season. If you want to read Epic’s entire blog post about the upcoming event, you can do so here.