How to Get a Gold Axe in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Getting bigger and better tools is important in Animal Crossing: New Horizons if you want to keep your bells income rolling and not having to constantly create flimsy items.

One of the rarest items in the game is the gold axe, and it’s something many players will strive for. However, it’s not as simple as getting the materials to create one as you’ll need to unlock the DIY recipe for it first.

Getting the recipe isn’t actually random, but it is very time-consuming. To get your hands on this recipe, you’ll need to break 100 axes. The best way to do this would be to grab 100 flimsy axes since that will be the axe that breaks the fastest.

As for breaking them, it will take some time and all you’ll have to do is continually chop trees with them. If you want to speed up the breaking process even more, you can hit rocks with them too.

Hitting rocks can also be beneficial since you’ll need to get your hands on a gold nugget before you can even craft the axe. It might be tempting to sell all of your gold nuggets early on since they can reward you with 10,000 bells.

It’s better practice to hang onto these nuggets since you will use them to craft gold tools as well as some other items.

Then again, players might want to get their loans paid off in a hurry which is where selling a gold nugget will help them in a pinch.

There will always be gold nuggets if you keep on checking your rocks on your island daily. Upon breaking 100 axes, your player will discover the recipe for the Gold Axe, and then you’ll be in business.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

