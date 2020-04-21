How to Bounce Off Different Giant Astro Heads in Fortnite

The Fortnite Astronomical Challenges are now live and they will be taking us into the start of the Travis Scott event.

These three challenges are not all that difficult to complete, but they will take some time to complete.

Perhaps the most difficult of them will be bouncing off the giant Astro Heads since they could be hard to track down.

In Chapter 2, Epic Games decided to go a bit easier on the challenges since they actually show up on your map if you select them, but that doesn’t mean they can’t still be difficult to complete.

With any new challenge, there will be swarms of players looking to complete them as quickly as possible, but if you play your cards right, you might be able to work with some other players and knock them out in a safe way.

Where to Find Giant Astro Heads

These Astro Heads will be very hard to miss if you’re landing in the right area. Right by Sweaty Sands, where you’ll also be finding the stage construction, you’ll see giant heads of Travis Scott.

These golden heads are what you’ll have to bounce off for your challenges and the first one will be very easy since you can just land on it. However, you have to bounce off five to complete the challenge.

You could go the easy route and just play five different matches and choosing a different head to land on each time, but that’ll take some work.

The harder way would be to do it all in one match, but like I said, you might run into a group of players all trying to accomplish the same goal and it’ll be easy.

Once you’re on the ground, you’ll need some building materials so you can build ramps to the top of the heads. Luckily, there are trees all over the place, so this shouldn’t take too long to do.

Make sure you visit the stage in the water and get that challenge out of the way too since you’re in the area. The final Astronomical challenge asks players to dance 10 seconds on the dance floor at The Yacht or Apres Ski, and that will reward players with their last cosmetic.

If you like these cosmetics that you unlocked, be sure to check out the full list of leaked Travis Scott cosmetics from this event.