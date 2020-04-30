How to Find the Secret Retro Stages in Streets of Rage 4

Streets of Rage 4 features three awesome callbacks when it comes to showing love to the first three games in the series – it lets you play with retro versions of the game’s cast, play the first two games’ original soundtracks in the background and gives you the opportunity to hop into throwback stages.

Now when it comes to discovering those pixel-perfect stages, you’ll need to keep an eye out for arcade cabinets and also equip a taser in order to be transported to the past. All you’ll need to do is zap an arcade cabinet with your taser in hand to get whisked off to a retro boss fight full of nostalgic glory (we won’t spoil who those bosses are, however). Check out the tips posted below on where to locate each arcade cabinet and what you need to do in order to obtain a handy taser:

• Stage 2 – when you come up to the section where two holding cells full of prisoners are nearby, a police officer wielding a taser will confront you. Take care of him so he drops the taser, but keep a note of where it is while you wipe out everyone that comes out after his demise. Once you’re done with all those follow-up thugs, pick up the taser and keep proceeding until you spot an arcade cabinet tucked within a back room.

• Stage 4 – as you progress through this stage’s starting section, you’ll notice an arcade cabinet sitting behind a glass panel with a very bright arcade sign flashing above it. There’s an open door to the right of it that allows you to access it. Before you do that, take down all of the officers who come at you and make sure one of the tasers they drop isn’t used for any fighting. Once you’ve beaten everyone up, pick up the taser and head into the room to access the arcade cabinet.

• Stage 5 – as you’re making your way through the bar, you’ll lock eyes with a very noticeable arcade cabinet. A ton of baddies will pop up nearby, so you’ll need to be extra careful and make sure you don’t hit the cabinet by accident. Plus you’ll also need to make sure the dudes with knives in their hands don’t rush the machine and destroy it themselves. The taser you’ll need to activate the cabinet will pop up after the biker chick headbutts a table to kick off the aforementioned brawl.

• Stage 8 – right before the boss battle kicks off, you’ll spot an arcade cabinet near the entrance of the room and all the golden chicken statues. The taser you’ll need is hidden next to a pile of crates that are placed in front of the cabinet.