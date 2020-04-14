How to Get $1 Million in GTA Online With Twitch Prime

For those out there looking to jump back into the world of GTA Online, there are plenty of reasons to do so.

While the single-player Grand Theft Auto 5 storyline gets a lot of attention, it’s the online mode that keeps the game running.

Despite being several years old, the game is arguably more popular than ever and a lot of that is thanks to Rockstar pumping out constant updates.

Although Red Dead Redemption 2 has launched its own online mode, GTA still appears like it’s getting the lion’s share of the love.

The first thing many players will notice is there’s a lot of money that has to be spent to catch up with players who have been playing for years.

With so many different cars, outfits, guns, and living spots available, getting your hands on money fast is never a bad idea.

GTA Online is actually offering a way for players to get $1.5 million fast, pretty much just by playing the game, but there’s a way to get an added bonus of a million dollars on top of that.

To get this extra million, players will need a subscription to Twitch Prime. If you have that, then you’ll need to go into your Twitch Prime loot page and locate the GTA Online offer.

Claim this, get your GTA account linked to Twitch, and then you should see the money enter your virtual bank account within 72 hours.

You can claim your free money here, and if you don’t have a subscription to Twitch Prime, you can sign up for a free trial.

A cool thing about Twitch Prime is whatever you claim on it will remain with you forever, even if your subscription lapse.

Because of this, there’s really no reason to not claim this free money as it’ll go a long way to helping your empire get off the ground in GTA Online.