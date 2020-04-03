How to Get the Lightning Hawk in Resident Evil 3 Remake

Resident Evil 3 is here and if you want to survive a night in Raccoon City you’ll need every advantage possible. Similar to the Resident Evil 2 Remake, you can easily miss most weapons in this game. This may not be an issue when facing down normal zombies, but these powerful guns are superb for bringing down some of Resident Evil 3’s toughest foes. One of these weapons is the Lightning Hawk, which uses Mag rounds. Capable of dropping a zombie (and even a Hunter!) in one shot, this hand cannon is absolutely worth the trouble.

Lightning Hawk Location

Located in the hospital courtyard, you can grab the Lightning Hawk once you regain control of Jill. Once Jill wakes up, head to the second floor of the hospital and run down the hall going over the courtyard. To your left, you’ll see a bunch of equipment stacked on top of one another, with a convenient hole that Jill can crawl through. Slip under the equipment and jump through the window with the yellow caution tape to land in the courtyard.

Now open up the attache case to earn the Lightning Hawk. You’ll need to have one space open in your inventory to pick it up, so plan accordingly. Ammo for this gun is scarce, so we suggest only using it against bosses or higher tier foes like Hunters or Gammas. Unless you are absolutely out of ammo, you shouldn’t be using this on basic zombies. If you want to test ou the gun, head back to reception. Along the way, a Hunter will spawn which you can gun down with your fancy new weapon.