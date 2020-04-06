How to Make More Bells Selling Fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Making bells is one of the most important things players can do in Animal Crossing: New Horizons thanks to the sheer amount of upgrades they have to give to their islands.

One surefire way to make some quick bells is by selling fish you catch around the shores or rivers of your island. Before the Bunny Day event, fish were a near-constant source of income before your odds became better of fishing up an egg.

With some fish being much more valuable than others, it’s important to prioritize what you fill up your inventory with as trips too and from Nook’s Cranny could end up being quite tedious.

As it turns out, there’s actually a way to make even more money from your fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it’ll take a bit of luck to pull off.

Every day has the chance to offer something new in this game, and sometimes your island might get visitors that give you an incentive to do something.

How to Get Rich Selling Fish

In order to maximize your profits, you’ll have to wait until a traveler by the name of C.J. comes to your island.

Once he does, go and talk to him and complete his objective, which will be some sort of fishing task. Once you finish this up, he’ll spend the rest of the day buying fish from you at a higher price.

From here, you’ll likely want to devote a lot of your time to fishing and hope you’re not fishing up garbage.

Even if you aren’t able to take advantage of C.J. on the day he’s on your island, it likely won’t be very long until he shows up again.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Read Also