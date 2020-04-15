NBA 2K Website Tracks Ratings Through Players’ Entire Career

2KRatings.com isn’t a new website, but it has just undergone a transformation. It’s now an even deeper resource for NBA 2K player ratings than it was before.

In addition to a new layout, you can also now track any player in the game’s ratings from the beginning of their career–provided it wasn’t before the series existed in 1999. One player of interest is the Atlanta Hawks’ Vince Carter.

He’s the only active player who has been in every NBA 2K game ever made. Above you can see how he began his career rated an 82 in the original NBA 2K. Carter’s high point was in NBA 2K1 when he was rated a 95 overall.

Through a long career, his overall rating has never been below a 72 overall. That’s where it is currently, and it’s also where it was in 2015 when NBA 2K16 was released.