NBA 2K20 MyTeam: How to Get New Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant For Free

The day many NBA 2K, Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant fans have been waiting for arrived on Tuesday.

2K released the Galaxy Opal Kobe Bryant for MyTeam, and the G.O.A.T series content has set off a wave of action as users scramble to obtain it. Here’s how you get the Galaxy Opal Bryant.

Step 1: Complete the Initial Spotlight Sim Challenges

There are 30 rewards. Each reward requires you to complete five challenges. The challenges are divided by conference and then by teams. Completing each set of five challenges unlocks a Diamond card player associated with that team.

New #SpotlightSim Challenges are LIVE while we await the NBA’s return 🔥 150 new challenges & 33 new reward cards added including PD Pascal Siakam, PD Brandon Ingram, and Galaxy Opal James Harden! Every challenge features a matchup on the remaining NBA schedule pic.twitter.com/JAv2UPSRYt — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) March 19, 2020

For example, the reward for completing the Charlotte Hornets’ Spotlight Sim Challenge is a Diamond P.J. Washington. Once you complete all of the challenges for each of the Eastern and Western Conference teams, you will unlock a Pink Diamond version of Brandon Ingram and Pascal Siakam.

Complete 5 challenges for each team to earn a Diamond player 💎 Collect all 15 Diamond players in the West to earn PD Ingram Collect all 15 Diamond players in the East to earn PD Siakam Collect these two cards to earn Galaxy Opal Harden 🌌 — NBA 2K20 MyTEAM (@NBA2K_MyTEAM) March 19, 2020

That will, in turn, unlock the Galaxy Opal James Harden.

This explains why 2K kept hinting over the past few weeks that users would want to make sure they got the Harden card.

Step 2: Complete the Kobe Bryant Career Spotlight Series Challenges

Last week, 2K released a Pink Diamond Bryant card. It was the first Bryant card released since his tragic death on January 26, along with his daughter Gianna.

The card was criticized because it didn’t have the kind of attributes capable of competing with the best group at the position. However, as it turns out, that release was also a piece in the puzzle.

It was never really meant to be a competitive card. The Pink Diamond Kobe was designed as a tool to use to complete his Career Spotlight series.

NBA 2K20 MyTEAM: Kobe ChallengesWe're honoring Kobe with brand new Spotlight Challenges that highlight eight iconic moments from his career. The 81-point game. The Lob to Shaq, and of course, the 60pt finale. Get started by redeeming your free Career Highlights PD Kobe card that is based on his final game. 2020-04-13T17:29:08.000Z

Complete the eight challenges to obtain 81 tokens as a reward, and to have access to the ultimate prize.

Step 3: Complete the New Historic Spotlight Sim Challenges

In conjunction with the release of the GO Bryant, there was another set of challenges revealed for the MyTeam mode on Tuesday. The new Historic Spotlight Sim Challenges were divided similarly to the original Spotlight Challenges, but the tasks are different and the rewards are much greater.

Rather than gaining access to previously unheralded up-and-comers like Washington and the Atlanta Hawks’ Cameron Reddish, the new Historic Spotlight Sim Challenges give rewards such as Pink Diamond Derrick Rose, Kemba Walker and more.

Like the first set of challenges, unlocking every reward from the Eastern and Western Conference delivers a second-tier prize.

NBA 2K20 MyTEAM: Historic Spotlight Sim ChallengesNew Historic #SpotlightSim Challenges are live in #MyTEAM. We're throwin it back with 150 new challenges based on each team's most iconic games, plus 33 NEW reward cards. 2020-04-21T21:44:09.000Z

The Eastern Conference reward is a Galaxy Opal Gilbert Arenas, while the Western Conference reward is a Galaxy Opal Chris Mullin. If you get both Arenas and Mullin, that unlocks the Galaxy Opal Hakeem Olajuwon.

Users who have all three cards, and who have also completed the Bryant Challenges, and who have also claimed the Galaxy Opal James Harden, will then have the G.O.A.T series Bryant.

It’s a long haul that will require hours of grinding, but this was the right way to release Bryant content. There is no purchase to make that increase your probability of getting the card, and it’s not so easily attained that we should see thousands of people with the card on Day 1 of the release.

Bravo, 2K.