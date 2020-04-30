Every New Fish & Bug Animal Crossing: New Horizons in May

Another month is wrapping up which means it’s time to look forward to what’s coming in May for Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

The start of a new month means a variety of fish and bugs will be rotated out in favor of new ones. This means there will be new opportunities for you to earn some much-needed bells as there’s a chance some more expensive wildlife is coming in.

For those of you looking to fill out the Critterpedia, this will also be a good time to do that since there will be all sorts of new things to fill it out with. Whatever your intentions may be, here’s a look at all of the new fish and bugs that will be populating your island in May.

Keep in mind that this will only be covering the northern hemisphere.

All New Fish

Angelfish

Betta

All New Bugs

Banded Dragonfly

Scorpion

Violin Beetle

Diving Beetle

Pondskater

Queen Alexandra’s Birdwing

Great Purple Emperor

From the looks of this list, it’s going to be a much bigger month for the bug fans out there as there will be many more critters to track down and collect.

Of course, you’ll still be able to make a living from either source of wildlife, but the bugs will please Blathers and your Critterpedia. Of course, you can also utilize the time skip function if you don’t like this month’s offerings.

If you have a friend that lives in the southern hemisphere, you can also visit them and get a look at a completely different ecosystem. This is where you can get all sorts of rare fish and bugs while making a quick buck or two along the way.

If this isn’t your cup of tea, you can also just continue to wait like everyone else for all of the new critters to arrive naturally.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

